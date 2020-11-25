Thousands of Massachusetts patients risk losing access to discounts on crucial prescription medications without action from the Legislature, a coalition of health care advocacy groups warned Tuesday.
The Patients for Prescription Access Coalition, composed of more than two dozen organizations including the Massachusetts Association for Mental Health and American Diabetes Association, urged a panel of six lawmakers privately negotiating a fiscal year 2021 spending plan to make the issue a priority.
A 2012 Massachusetts law allowed patients to reduce their copay costs for prescriptions using manufacturer discount coupons at pharmacies, but the provision will sunset next year without legislative intervention. Supporters say Massachusetts was the last state in the nation to enact those reforms.
The House included language in its state budget bill approved to extend the law through 2023, but the Senate budget bill did not address the topic. Advocates want the conference committee established Monday to ensure the House's proposal makes it into the final compromise bill.
Richard Pezzillo, executive director of the New England Hemophilia Association, said the discount program "takes on added importance" amid the COVID-19 pandemic because of the vast number of patients facing financial hardships.
"For so many of us, allowing the use of these prescription discounts enables us to offset high copays and access the drugs and innovative therapies we need to lead productive lives, earn enough to put food on the table, and keep a roof over our heads," Pezzillo said in a statement.
"Without the discounts, many will choose to go without their medications, resulting in disease progression and higher healthcare costs in the long run." Other coalition members include the AIDS Action Committee Arthritis Foundation, the Chronic Disease Coalition, the Massachusetts Society of Clinical Oncologists, Susan Komen of Southern New England, and Epilepsy Foundation New England.
||||