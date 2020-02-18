NEWBURY — The investigation into Sunday's fatal police shooting of an accused carjacker at a Byfield gas station has been moved to another jurisdiction to avoid a conflict of interest, according to Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.
In an email Tuesday, Blodgett said the case was handed over to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz after it was learned one of the officers involved was previously assigned to the State Police Detective Unit attached to Blodgett's office.
“When police officers use fatal force, the public is entitled to a thorough and transparent investigation,” Blodgett said. “In order to avoid any potential conflict of interest, this matter will be transferred to Plymouth County.”
Plymouth DA's Office spokesperson Beth Stone added little detail when reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.
"Investigation into the shooting is ongoing," Stone said in an email.
On Monday, Blodgett's office identified the man shot and killed by police Sunday at the AL Prime Energy gas station as Thomas Murray, 31, of Dracut.
About 6 p.m. Sunday, a state trooper and three Newbury police officers located a stolen BMW X5 sport utility vehicle and the suspect driving it at the Central Street gas station.
The BMW had been stolen about an hour earlier at knifepoint from Tulley BMW dealership in Nashua, New Hampshire. During the theft, an employee was stabbed by the suspect and suffered minor injuries.
Once the BMW was driven off the lot, Tulley employees began tracking it through an onboard location system. After getting on Interstate 95, the vehicle pulled off the highway at Exit 55 in Byfield and into the gas station. Those locations were relayed to state and local police, who converged upon the station within minutes.
At Prime, the state trooper and three Newbury police officers knew the suspect had just stabbed someone at the car dealership, Blodgett said in the release. They used their cruisers to box in the SUV, got out and approached Murray, who was behind the wheel. Murray rammed the state police cruiser as he tried to escape, according to police.
“At that point in the confrontation a police officer or officers discharged a weapon or weapons. The suspect was struck,” Blodgett's Monday statement read. “Police performed emergency medical aid and EMS responded and transported the suspect to Anna Jaques Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.”
Blodgett's office did not say how many rounds were fired, who fired them, or how many officers on scene fired their guns. Police said they found a knife during a search of the BMW.
Police believe Murray was behind at least two carjackings in the days before his death. Blodgett said Murray arrived at the Nashua dealership in a Subaru Legacy that had been reported carjacked from an elderly woman in Lowell about two hours earlier.
On Saturday, North Andover police responded to a carjacking about 3:45 p.m. outside a Starbucks on Route 114. Murray reportedly climbed into an Audi Q5 waiting outside Starbucks and forced a woman and her child out of the car before driving off. Police said the Audi was involved in a police pursuit in Canton about 6:30 Sunday morning and was found later in Lexington.
