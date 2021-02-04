Fate of boats owned by 'The Codfather' heading to court

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2014, file photo, Carlos Rafael talks on the phone at Homer's Wharf near his herring boat F/V Voyager in New Bedford, Mass. Rafael, nicknamed "The Codfather," was sentenced in 2017 to nearly four years in prison for evading fishing quotas and smuggling money to Portugal. He was forced to divest his assets and was permanently banned from commercial fishing. Rafael complied, but a New Bedford fish auction house has sued him with a complaint that he didn't honor a right of first refusal agreement to buy boats. (John Sladewski/The Standard-Times via AP, File)