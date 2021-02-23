The court battle over the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe's land appears to be at the end of its road after the Biden administration last week abandoned the Trump administration's legal campaign to strip the tribe of control of 321 acres of reservation land in Mashpee and Taunton.
The Mashpee Wampanoag tribe's land in trust status has been under contention for years. The tribe was federally-recognized in 2007 and the Obama administration took the land into trust for the tribe in early 2016.
The Trump administration worked to undo that designation and then-Interior Secretary David Bernhardt ordered the tribe's land be taken out of trust status last March.
But a federal judge in June granted the tribe's motion for summary judgment in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia case -- Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe v. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt -- saying the Trump administration's 2018 declaration that the tribe does not qualify as "Indian" under the federal Indian Reorganization Act was "arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, and contrary to law."
The judge remanded the matter to the Department of the Interior for the agency to reconsider and the Biden administration's Department of the Interior on Friday officially withdrew the government's appeal.
"This is a major victory for the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, and for justice," U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey said, adding that the tribe's "ancestral homelands should never have been in jeopardy."
U.S. Rep. William Keating issued a statement slamming the Trump administration's tactics as "heartless." The fate of the tribe's land in trust -- and the plan for a $1 billion resort casino in Taunton that the tribe was pursuing -- could have a significant impact on the state's commercial casino industry.
One concern, as expressed by local officials and others, is that commercial casino operators might not be willing to invest the minimum $500 million in a project that could have to compete with a nearby tribal casino.
Plus, if the Gaming Commission opts to go ahead with licensing a commercial casino in Region C and the tribe is allowed to open its own casino under federal law, Massachusetts would receive no tax revenue from the tribal casino.
