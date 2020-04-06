BOSTON — The state has only received a fraction of the life-saving ventilators it sought from the federal government, leaving hospitals in the lurch as public health officials brace for an expected surge in COIVID-19 cases.
Gov. Charlie Baker initially requested 1,700 ventilators from the Strategic National Stockpile several weeks ago. The state has only received 100 to date, according to the Department of Public Health.
On Monday, the state's congressional delegation fired off a scathing letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency urging officials to fill the order "without delay" and warning that Massachusetts hospitals are running low on the life-saving devices as a wave of cases approaches.
"Given the growing need in Massachusetts, approving and sending only 100 ventilators to Massachusetts is grossly insufficient, and FEMA can and must do more to help Massachusetts during this crisis," the lawmakers, including U.S. Reps. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, and Lori Trahan, D-Westford, wrote to FEMA.
"We have heard from hospitals in the state that they will run out of invasive ventilators in a matter of days and will run out of other ventilators that can be adapted for use for COVID-19 patients within a week," their letter continued.
Baker, who was expecting at least 1,000 ventilators by last week, said that the state expects to get more of the devices from the stockpile over time.
"We don't believe this is the last shipment," he said Sunday. "We fully expect that we'll get additional ventilators over the next two weeks."
Baker has been visibly upset at the inability of the state to get ventilators and personal protective equipment such as masks through President Donald Trump's administration and other sources. He said governors are struggling to purchase equipment through wholesalers because they are being outbid by the federal government.
New York, the nation's worst-hit state, could run out of ventilators next week. In Louisiana, the city of New Orleans could exhaust its supply this week.
The Trump administration has issued orders forcing General Motors and other firms to make ventilators for COVID-19 patients under the Defense Production Act.
Nationwide, hospitals have about 65,000 ventilators capable of treating severe coronavirus patients, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
In Massachusetts, the state Department of Public Health sent an advisory urging hospitals to "utilize and optimize" ventilators used for other purposes.
"Hospitals should immediately identify any anesthesia ventilators, transport ventilators, and noninvasive ventilators in their organizations that can potentially be used for COVID-19 clinical management," the advisory said. "(Hospitals) should ensure they are in proper working order, ensure they are available to use for the care of patients who need ventilator support, and ensure there are adequately trained staff to operate these resources."
Massachusetts is bracing for a wave of COVID-19 cases over the next two weeks. Estimates by a state health advisory group predict 47,000 to 172,000 COVID-19 cases in the state during the course of the pandemic, with between 700 and 2,500 deaths.
There were 12,500 confirmed cases in Massachusetts as of Sunday, and 231 deaths. At least 1,145 people have been hospitalized.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.