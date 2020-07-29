Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 88F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.