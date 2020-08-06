BOSTON - After imposing a cumulative $800,000 in fines last month, the Cannabis Control Commission slapped a $120,000 fine Thursday on a cultivator and manufacturer that sold vaporizer cartridges that exceeded allowed state limits for ethanol to marijuana retailers and dispensaries in late 2018 and early 2019.
The commission unanimously approved the fine and a four-month probation period for Revolutionary Clinics, which grows marijuana and manufactures marijuana products in Fitchburg, after the two sides reached a settlement.
The company said one of its lab technicians, who has since been fired, did not read the complete test results showing that the cartridges exceeded the state's ethanol limit and therefore could not be sold.
