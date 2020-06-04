BOSTON - A handful of retired law enforcement and regulatory officials who now have ties to tobacco companies on Wednesday urged the state's task force that deals with illegal tobacco to push for a repeal of the new law restricting the sale of flavored tobacco products.
The Department of Revenue's Illegal Tobacco Task Force met Wednesday to gather input on issues related to the enforcement of the new law that restricts the sale of flavored tobacco and vaping products, and imposes a new tax on vape devices.
Much of the testimony focused on the increase in illicit market activity that will result from making the sale of popular products like menthol cigarettes illegal.
The task force itself concluded that the new law will lead to "an increase in smuggling activity and black market sales."
"I'm concerned that placing an added burden and tasking law enforcement with the enforcement of flavor bans will only stand to create a significant new black market, this includes both cross-state border smuggling and counterfeit tobacco," said Charles Giblin, a retired special agent in charge of the New Jersey treasury's office of criminal investigation. Giblin, who noted he works with Altria Client Services, said: "At the onset, you'll start to see an increase between Massachusetts and New Hampshire in smuggling and illegal importation via the internet of counterfeit flavored cigarettes from countries including China and Paraguay. They will skyrocket almost incredibly instantaneously."
During the hearing, task force co-chair Marikae Toye reminded commenters that the task force understands its enforcement responsibilities and that it was looking for "a path forward" to best enforce the law rather than debate its merits.
Marc Hymovitz of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network asked that the task force keep public health front and center as it considers the best ways to enforce the law. He also pointed out that many of the arguments against the law itself were made as the Legislature was considering the restrictions last fall. "And thankfully, all the facts were looked at, all the parties were heard from and the public health benefits won out in the end," he said.
