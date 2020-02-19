Freed from jail in 2019, convicted rapist sentenced for sexual assault 

LAWRENCE — A man with a lengthy sexual assault history who spent more than three decades in prison does not have to register with the state as a sex offender after he pleaded guilty to charges filed after a January 2019 incident in Lawrence, a judge ruled.
While originally charged with raping a woman on Broadway, George Perrot, in a court hearing Friday, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of indecent assault and battery, as well as charges of resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer and open and gross lewdness, according to Superior Court records.
Perrot, 52, was sentenced to 18 months in Middleton Jail, with credit for time served since Jan. 4, 2019, according to the records.
Superior Court Judge Christopher-Barry Smith also ordered Perrot to serve three years probation when he's released from jail with the following special conditions: that Perrot have no contact with the victim; that he submits to GPS monitoring; that he not use any drugs or alcohol and submit to random drug screens; and that he undergo substance abuse, trauma and psychological evaluations and treatment, according to court records.
Previously, Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Karp deemed Perrot a danger and ordered him held without bail after prosecutor Kim Gillespie illuminated his history of violence and alcohol and drug use during a court hearing.
There is no record of him previously registering as a sex offender.
Perrot was sentenced to life in prison for past rape convictions, but was freed in January 2019 after winning a new trial. While he was free, he was accused of committing the Lawrence rape Jan. 4, according to court documents.
He was found unconscious on top of a partially naked, also unconscious woman near 272 Broadway, police said.
Perrot was accused of raping the woman, charging at a police officer when he woke him up, and then becoming combative during the booking process.
The victim was revived with Narcan and told officers that Perrot offered her drugs and she did not remember anything after that, police said.
According to police, the victim said she did not agree to sexual contact with Perrot, nor was she in a dating relationship with him.
During booking, Perrot threatened a Lawrence police sergeant, saying he was going to shoot and kill his family, Gillespie said during previous court hearing.
Perrot's defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, could not be reached for comment for this story.
In 1985, when Perrot was 17, he was convicted of raping a 78-year-old Springfield woman. He also was convicted of indecent assault and battery and burglary in connection to the assault of the woman in her home.
He was convicted of the rape twice, in 1987 and after winning a new trial in 1992. He was sentenced to life in prison both times.
But Perrot was freed in 2016 based on flawed testimony about microscopic hair evidence.
While a new trial was ordered by the Supreme Judicial Court, the Hampden County District Attorney's office declined to re-try him.
According to an April 2016 story published by the New England Center for Investigative Reporting, Perrot’s 1985 rape case was one of three prosecutions by Francis Bloom, a former assistant district attorney in Hampden County.
Those three cases resulted in convictions that were later reversed by courts because of allegations of misconduct against Bloom, according to the New England Center for Investigative Reporting story.
During an unsuccessful appeal by Perrot in 1995, judges upheld his conviction but slammed Bloom’s behavior, saying he had “forged” a “bogus” post-conviction confession in Perrot’s name that implicated him in the rapes and robbery and had him pointing the finger at two close friends in another break-in.
The aim was to coerce confessions from the friends, the judges said.
The forged statement didn’t come to light until after Perrot’s original trial and wasn’t used against him, according to the center's report.
