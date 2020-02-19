NORTH WEYMOUTH – Opponents of a major natural gas project under construction here reported "multiple arrests" Wednesday during a protest on the project site.
Fore River Residents Against the Compressor Station (FRRACS) said more than 200 people turned out for the protest calling for an immediate halt to construction.
People were arrested for blocking the gate to the site, FRRACS said.
"Two other people are still on site, locked to pieces of construction equipment," according to FRRACS.
"As a result of today’s action, construction was stopped and workers left the site."
Project developer Enbridge was able to move its compressor station through state and federal environmental permitting despite widespread opposition from residents in the towns near the project and from an array of elected officials.
FRRACS said project opponents do not have plans to stop their resistance to the project, which began five years ago.
