BOSTON — Some local police are refusing to process firearms licenses amid the surge in COVID-19 infections, according to gun rights groups, which are pushing to temporarily ease requirements during the pandemic.
While there's no statewide data available, gun rights groups say some communities have all but stopped fingerprinting applicants for new and renewed licenses, as required by state law. That's created a logjam of requests that aren't being processed, they say.
"Some towns have gone out of their way to allow processing of firearms licenses, such as setting up an outdoor kiosk," said Jim Wallace, executive director of the Gun Owners Action League of Massachusetts. "But other towns are saying, 'nope, we don’t want anyone in the police station' and shutting the licensing process down."
Wallace said if most businesses have found ways to safely serve consumers, there's no reason local police "can't figure out a way to safely fingerprint people."
"We can go out and get a cheeseburger or pizza or whatever, but we’re being prohibited from exercising our civil rights," he said. "That’s just unacceptable."
On Beacon Hill, the concerns prompted a bipartisan proposal to ease requirements on fingerprinting for firearms license renewals.
Newly filed legislation — backed by six Republicans and one Democrat, state Rep. Marcos Devers, of Lawrence — would allow local police officials to waive the requirement if an applicant's fingerprints are on already file with the state police or the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
Under state law, local police departments review applications for state firearms identification cards, which are required to own or carry a gun. Local authorities are required to approve or reject an application within 40 days.
Last month, the Gun Owners Action League and the Second Amendment group Massachusetts 2A sued three communities — Cambridge, Weymouth and Stoughton — accusing police of violating federal and state laws by delaying the processing of firearm license applications.
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of several individuals who've been waiting months for their licenses to be processed, argues that nothing in the state's public health emergency declaration "permits a licensing authority to refuse to accept and process firearms license applications."
"States and localities do not have the power to prohibit the keeping and bearing of arms, nor to close off the channels of licensing by which people obtain firearms and ammunition," the complaint states.
The case is pending before U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Woodlock, who earlier this year granted an injunction blocking Gov. Charlie Baker’s emergency order shutting down gun stores amid the pandemic.
