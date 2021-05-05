Healey: Child care solution must be 'systemic one"

BOSTON - Attorney General Maura Healey on Wednesday urged elected officials to pursue a "systemic" overhaul of child care, defended her call for mandating COVID-19 vaccines among public employees as a "matter of common sense," and criticized President Joe Biden's campaign goal of forgiving $10,000 per person in student loans as insufficient.
In a wide-ranging discussion with business leaders, Healey noted how the pandemic has thrust early education and child care into the spotlight as many parents grapple with day care and school closures.
She told the New England Council, whose members employ many of the people who are juggling work and home life responsibilities, that high costs of care are an untenable burden for many parents and are disproportionately keeping more women out of the workforce.
Center-based care for infants costs an average of $21,000 per year in Massachusetts, Healey said, the second-highest average cost in the U.S. behind Washington, D.C. Child care is "an essential part of public infrastructure," Healey said, calling for additional investment to boost pay in the field and expand access and affordability to families.
"What became immediately apparent to me is that the only real solution has to be a systemic one," she said.
"For all of us, the pandemic has brought out of the shadows a system that requires too much of parents and pays too little to educators." Biden unveiled a proposal last week, which he dubbed the "American Families Plan," to provide universal preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds and direct aid to help families meet the costs of child care.