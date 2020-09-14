BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts high school scheduled to reopen this week with a hybrid learning model will now switch to remote-only learning after dozens of students attended a party without taking proper coronavirus-prevention measures, the principal said.
The party held Friday night involved alcohol and a “complete lack of safety precautions to protect against the spread of COVID," Lincoln-Sudbury Principal Bella Wong said in a letter to the school community.
Police who broke up the gathering said about 15 students ran into the woods, and 13 gave fake names to officers, she said.
Because it's not clear exactly who attended the party, the Sudbury Board of Health is mandating that all high school students must undergo full remote learning for 14 days.
“After the intensity of hard work and planning that has been done to be able to start school with students in-person, we are profoundly disappointed at this sudden change of plans," she wrote.
Dorm link in outbreak
A small liberal arts college in Maine is implementing a “study-in-place” program after detecting nine cases of COVID-19 on campus, the college president says.
Saint Joseph’s College of Maine in Standish will deliver all classes remotely and students will be required to stay in their rooms as much as possible for two weeks, President Jim Dlugos said in a statement Saturday.
Contract tracing had linked most of the cases to one residence hall, he said. All students who tested positive are in quarantine.
The school has about 2,000 students.
Halloween parade canceled
The 26th annual Portsmouth Halloween Parade, which draws as many as 25,000 spectators, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers say.
“We have exhausted every possible option, including a reverse parade, alternate locations, a rolling parade, and route changes, and we determined there is simply no way to keep the spirit of the parade and keep the spectators and participants safe during the pandemic,” parade Marshal Monte Bohanan told Seacoastonline.com.
Organizers were hoping for a large crowd this year because Halloween falls on a Saturday.
||||