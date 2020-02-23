ANDOVER – Two Andover High School juniors have been making waves in a field they haven’t even decided to enter yet.
Puloma Bishnu and Veni Dole, members of the school’s BioBuilders Club, came up with an innovative idea to rid the world’s oceans of plastic waste. The club teaches kids how to use science and engineering to solve real-world problems.
“It makes me feel incredible that I’m playing a small role in affecting the plastic crisis,” said Bishnu. “Plastic is detrimental to many parts of the Earth.”
Officials say million of tons of plastic is dumped into the ocean every year and it takes 450 years or more for plastic to degrade. Marine animals are harmed when they eat plastic or become entangled in it. And when humans eat fish, we end up eating plastic, too.
“Their persistence has allowed it to develop to be a very successful finding,” said Lindsey L’Ecuyer, a BioBuilders Club adviser and science teacher at Andover High School. “They found a lot of wrong answers before finding the right one.”
After doing a bit of research, Puloma and Veni discovered a bacterium found in the Earth’s soil that can degrade plastic. In this bacterium are two enzymes – PETase and MHETase. These enzymes can break down PET, or polyethylene terephthalate, a thermoplastic polymer resin commonly found in plastic bottles and food containers.
“We have been talking to scientists who are experts in these enzymes,” Veni said. “There aren’t that many people who know how every part of this works.”
The only scientists the girls found who have experimented with these plastic-degrading enzymes were in Japan.
The savvy soon-to-be Andover High seniors would like to splice the plastic-degrading enzymes into the DNA of bacteria, and then place the bacteria behind the labels of plastic drinking bottles. The idea is that when the bottles hit the ocean, they’ll dissolve completely.
The project hasn’t fully come to fruition.
“We are hoping to start experimentation soon, to break down different kinds of plastic by the end of senior year,” Bishnu said.
The students’ idea has gotten a lot of traction in academia and the world of science. Last summer the girls were finalists in the CleanTech Competition in New York City, school officials said. This fall, they presented at the Global BioSummit professional conference at MIT, and in November they were published in the Biotreks journal, a peer-reviewed publication for high school-based synthetic biology research.
The pair also head up Andover High School’s Women in STEM Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.