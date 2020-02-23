Peabody, MA - Jessie Burnett Costello, 93. of Peabody, died peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Sawtelle Hospice House in Reading with her family by her side. She was born In Peabody on July 14, 1926, the daughter of the late William J. and Jessie B. (Fyfe) Costello and was a li…