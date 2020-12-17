Home Depot to pay $20.8M fine for lax contractor oversight

FILE - A Home Depot store sign is visible from Route 102, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Londonderry, N.H. Home Depot Inc. will pay a $20.8 million fine for failing to ensure that its contractors follow lead paint rules. The civil penalty announced Thursday, Dec. 17, by the Environmental Protection Agency is the largest such penalty to date under the Toxic Substances Control Act. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)