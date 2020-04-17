BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts hospital run by a for-profit company plans to furlough some nurses as the coronavirus pandemic cuts into some services.
St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester, which is owned by Tenet Healthcare of Dallas, said Thursday all the furloughs would be voluntary.
“Over the last several weeks up until late yesterday, we have been working diligently with the Massachusetts Nurses Association to come to an agreement on the best way to address the staffing challenges posed by the current environment," hospital spokeswoman Rhiana Sherwood said in a statement to The Telegram & Gazette. “Like numerous health care providers, we have been acutely impacted by the stay-at-home advisory and government orders cancelling elective procedures, which have forced us to temporarily close hospital services and units where activity is limited."
David Schildmeier of the Massachusetts Nurses Association said he was disappointed with the furloughs.
St. Vincent Hospital nurses on the union negotiating committee on Wednesday unanimously rejected a proposal by Tenet Healthcare that would require nurses to work in areas of the hospital in which they did not have proper training or experience.
Sherwood said nurses would never be made to work in a role for which they were not appropriately trained.
Ballot signature requirements
The state’s highest court ruled Friday that the number of required signatures needed to secure a spot on the Sept. 1 primary ballot be reduced by half because of the difficulty of going door to door gathering signatures during the coronavirus-related state of emergency and stay-at-home advisory.
Three candidates who had been unable to go door to door to collect signatures asked the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court to intervene.
The court also extended deadlines for candidates to submit nomination papers and ordered the secretary of the commonwealth to allow the use of electronic signatures.
The court said the changes only apply to this year’s primary election and not to the November general election or to any future primary elections.
Critical care decisions
Guidance issued by the state to help hospitals that could face agonizing choices about which patients get access to potentially life-saving tools like ventilators doesn’t adequately account for existing health disparities in communities of color, top Massachusetts Democrats said.
The “crisis standards of care” guidance issued last week must be improved, Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Robert DeLeo said in a statement Thursday.
The guidance states that factors like “race, disability, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, ethnicity, ability to pay, socioeconomic status, perceived social worth, perceived quality of life, immigration status, incarceration status or homelessness” should not be considered in determining access to care.
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has said the guidance is not mandatory. He said no hospital has yet been forced to make such decisions.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
