BOSTON — New jobless claims in Massachusetts dropped last week as the state's pandemic-battered labor market continued to rebound.
At least 14,704 new applications for state benefits were filed for the week ending April 10 — a decline of 6,216 claims from the previous week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report.
Last week, there were 1,148 fewer new claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a federally backed program that covers workers who don't qualify for state benefits. Newly filed claims in the federal program totaled 2,122 last week.
Meanwhile, 104,782 continuing claims for state unemployment benefits — which lag behind a week but are viewed as a barometer of the jobless situation — were filed in the week ending April 3. That represented a decrease of 27,397 from the previous week.
Claims for the federal benefit program totaled 274,209 for the week ending April 3. That's a decline of 109,282 continuing claims, an indication that more people are getting off federal programs.
Business leaders welcome the increasingly improving numbers as the state vaccinates more people and companies begin to bring back workers.
"There is a higher confidence among consumers as the state has increased capacity limits and allowed more people to go into businesses," said Chris Carlozzi, state director of the Massachusetts chapter of the National Federation of Independent Businesses. "That's given employers a reason to bring back workers."
Carlozzi some employers are even having difficulties finding qualified workers to fill vacancies.
Massachusetts workers have collected more than $16 billion in state and federal benefits since last April, according to the state Department of Unemployment Assistance.
Meanwhile, the state unemployment rate dropped to 7.1% in February after adding more than 14,000 jobs.
The unemployment rate for March is expected to be released Friday.
Nationally, 576,000 new unemployment claims were filed in the previous week, a decline of 193,000 from the previous week, according to the labor department.
That's the lowest level for new claims since last March, the agency said.
Continuing jobless claims increased by 4,000 to about 3.7 million nationally for the week that ended April 3.
While many jobless workers have exhausted state benefits, they have been buoyed by a $1.9 trillion relief bill, signed by President Joe Biden last month. That extended federal relief programs until September, including a $300 per week federal enhanced benefit.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for The Salem News and its sister newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
||||