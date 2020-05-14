BOSTON — As the death toll from the coronavirus in Massachusetts rises above 5,300, some families are struggling to pay for burials, say lawmakers who have proposed a $5 million fund to help cover the expenses.
A bipartisan proposal, backed by nearly a dozen lawmakers, would provide individual grants of up to $1,500 for qualifying families to offset the cost of a burial related to COVID-19.
Grants would be targeted for families of deceased "essential workers," or those in health care, grocery stores or other fields, who remained on the job during the outbreak and died as a result of the virus.
Money would also be available for families of low-income residents who can't afford to bury their loved ones.
"I've heard from a number of families who've lost loved ones to COVID-19 but don't have enough money to bury them," said Rep. Frank Moran, D-Lawrence, a co-sponsor. "It's the least we can do to help offset some of those costs."
Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, also supports the proposal, saying it would "help working families by covering some of these postmortem costs."
"During this unprecedented time, the last thing folks should be worrying about is how they will cover funeral and burial expenses in the tragic event that a family member dies from COVID-19," she said.
The cost of a burial in Massachusetts varies depending on the service, but can run from as low as $1,400 for a simple cremation to upwards of $10,000 for a full graveside ceremony, according to the National Funeral Directors Association.
The state Department of Transitional Assistance provides a $1,100 reimbursement to funeral directors to take care of those who aren't claimed by a relative or whose family is indigent. That rate, which barely covers cremation costs, hasn't increased in years.
More than 80,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state as of Wednesday, with 5,315 deaths, according to the state Department of Public Health.
The U.S. government has yet to provide individual disaster funding to help families cover funeral costs for victims of the coronavirus.
FEMA paid more than $2.6 million for funeral costs of victims of three 2017 hurricanes — an average of about $2,700 per funeral.
But Massachusetts is not one of 30 states that requested the funeral-related funding as part of its major disaster declaration, which was approved in late-March.
Lacking state or federal help, lawmakers say some grieving families have set up online fundraisers or turned to charities to help bury their loved ones who died from COVID-19.
Meanwhile, state guidelines banning gatherings of more than 10 people have prevented families of the deceased from most burial rituals.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
