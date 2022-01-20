Lawmakers Knock Pace On Shift To Clean Buildings
BOSTON — After months of negotiations, arm-twisting and some testy back-and-forth, legislators and the Baker administration were able to celebrate the state's new ambitious climate law last spring.
On Wednesday, one of the more contentious issues in that debate resurfaced and showed that implementing the law could be as difficult as getting it passed.
Frustrated with what they see as foot-dragging on the part of the Baker administration, lawmakers gave consideration Wednesday to granting cities and towns the power to require that new buildings be built without natural gas, heating oil or propane infrastructure.
The chairmen of the Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy, Sen. Michael Barrett and Rep. Jeffrey Roy, said before the hearing that they were concerned that the Baker administration has not yet produced a draft of the municipal opt-in net-zero stretch energy code that last year's climate law requires to be in place by the end of this year.
The Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs "told the public to expect a draft of the code by last fall. But something's happened. It's not seen the light of day, and we hear some developers want it weakened," Barrett and Roy said in a joint statement.
"On the off chance the stretch energy code either does not emerge soon or emerges but departs from legislative intent, we're looking at contingency steps the Legislature may want to take."
At Wednesday's hearing, Barrett pointed to a line in the Baker administration's interim 2030 Clean Energy and Climate Plan, which said the Department of Energy Resources would "present a new high-performance stretch energy code to the Board of Building Regulation and Standards in 2021."
He said the fact that no draft has been presented is a "discouraging early sign of whether or not we're on track" to live up to the 2021 climate law.
"The Baker-Polito Administration continues to work on updating the Commonwealth's building codes, including the stretch energy code and a specialized code authorized in the 2021 climate legislation, and will issue proposals for these codes for public comment soon," EEA spokesman Craig Gilvarg said.
The climate law specifically requires DOER to promulgate a new "municipal opt-in specialized stretch energy code" that includes "net-zero building performance standards" and a definition of a "net-zero building" within 18 months, or by late December 2022, and after having held at least five public hearings. The code was a major point of disagreement between the Legislature and governor during debate on the climate law.
Minutes after Gov. Charlie Baker signed the climate law last March, Barrett told the News Service he was concerned that the Baker administration had tried to "evade legislative intent" of the new law. In June, he pointed specifically to the municipal opt-in net-zero stretch energy code provision as an area of concern.
"The framing, verbally, of the administration's responsibility here by others in the administration has tended to drop the words 'net-zero' out of the conversation, which is really strange because we not only require in statute that there be a definition of net-zero building, we also require that there be, and I'm quoting from the statute, 'net-zero building performance standards' promulgated by the end of 2022," Barrett said. He added, "So there's still a difference between legislative intention, which is pretty clear, and what the administration says it intends to do with drafting the net-zero stretch energy code."
Arlington Town Manager Adam Chapdelaine echoed that point at Wednesday's hearing when he said that he is "deeply concerned that when the stretch code is promulgated, it will fall far short of meeting the challenges before us."
On Wednesday, the TUE Committee gave a hearing to a pair of bills (H 2167/S 1333) that would give cities and towns the option of requiring all-electric buildings if they choose to do so, without having to first petition the Legislature. The bills got a hearing before the Committee on Municipalities and Regional Government in July and earlier this month were discharged to the TUE Committee.
Rep. Tami Gouveia, who filed the legislation with Sen. Jamie Eldridge, said Wednesday that it is about "municipalities wanting to be really bold and innovative around the climate change crisis and really wanting to take responsibility."
Eldridge said Wednesday that he would like to see the TUE Committee "also take further action given that the administration has missed yet another deadline."