Man gets jail time for torching Biden-Harris farm display

Farmer Dicken Crane stands beside wrapped hay bales Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, painted with the messages "Love, Unity, Respect" and "VOTE" that he constructed at his farm in Dalton, Mass. His original stack of hay bales, painted with a message supporting the Democratic ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, were destroyed in a fire Friday night, Oct. 9. A suspect, who was arrested on charges of setting fire to the first set of hay bales, will appear in court on Tuesday, Oct. 13. (Gillian Jones/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)