Markey touts spending agenda as debate moves to House      

A pair of U.S. Senate-passed bills proposing trillions of dollars in investments would be “transformative” for Massachusetts, its communities and residents, Sen. Ed Markey said Thursday.
Markey visited Chelsea to highlight and call for quick House passage of the legislation, a $3.5 trillion budget resolution and a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.
“We want to make sure that the 21st century is far better than any preceding century for the citizens of Chelsea,” Markey said before touring a downtown reconstruction project. “And in a lot of ways, these two bills as they have been constructed are targeted toward Chelsea and communities like Chelsea, to make sure that everyone is included, to ensure that Black and brown and immigrant and poor families have the same opportunities as every other family out there in the suburbs of the United States who have already made it.”
The infrastructure bill, Markey said, includes nearly $8 billion for Massachusetts, including $5.3 billion to update roads and bridges, $2.5 billion for transit systems, $63 million for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and $100 million for broadband access.
“We learned very clearly during the pandemic how absolutely essential broadband is,” he said. “We can’t leave behind the people in the most remote parts of Massachusetts, but we can’t leave behind people in the inner cities, either. They need broadband desperately as well.”
The Senate budget plan, passed early Wednesday morning, includes money to confront climate change, help clean up air and water, expand access to affordable child care and provide free community college tuition, Markey said. It would also expand Medicare coverage to include dental, vision and hearing benefits.
House Republicans oppose the $3.5 trillion resolution, according to Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who has knocked it as a “spending binge.”
“Democrats want to crush hard-working Americans and their families,” McCarthy, of California, said in a Wednesday statement. “With prices hitting a 13-year high, Biden’s inflation is wiping away wage gains made during the Trump years. Democrats are determined to make it worse by passing a $3.5 trillion socialist spending binge that will crush families, dismantle our economy, and reshape our country in the worst possible way. House Republicans firmly oppose this disastrous plan and any sensible Democrat should do the same.”
Markey pushed back on the idea that the proposal was too costly.
“The billionaires and the large corporations will say we can’t afford this, but the families of America are saying we can’t afford not to do this,” the Malden Democrat said. “We can’t afford not to have a generational investment in the infrastructure along the streets, trains, roads, bridges, and to create as well a bridge to the 21st century for every family.”
