BOSTON -- Students returning to public schools this fall will be required to wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status, under rules approved Tuesday by state education leaders.
The mask mandate, which was approved by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education by a 9 to 1 vote, requires students ages 5 and up, staff and educators in K-12 schools to wear masks indoors through Oct. 1.
After that date, middle and high schools will be allowed to ease the mandate, and even lift it entirely for vaccinated students and staff, if at least 80% are vaccinated. Unvaccinated students and staff will still be required to mask up in school.
Education Commissioner Jeff Riley told board members the precaution is needed to prevent further spread of COVID-19, in light of rising case numbers attributed to the delta variant.
"We are hopeful that this will be the final hurdle of the pandemic, but we cannot rule out the possibility that masks will be required intermittently throughout the year based on the trajectory of the virus and any new emerging variants," Riley said in remarks before Tuesday's vote. "Ultimately, we believe that vaccinations will be the most important factor in bringing this pandemic to an end."
Riley said the new requirement will also provide more uniformity on masking policies for schools this fall and can be modified depending on the public health metrics.
School boards in several communities, including Salem and Andover, have already said they will require masks for students.
Education Secretary Jim Peyser said the goal is to encourage more students and educators and staff to get vaccinated. He noted that vaccination rates are high and COVID-19 spread is minimal in schools, but there is room for improvement.
"The bottom line is that in-person learning is not only essential for students academically and developmentally but it is also safe for students and educators," he said. "The best way to ensure a more fully and normal experience is to get everybody vaccinated."
The education board didn't allow public comment ahead of Tuesday's vote, which was held remotely and livestreamed.
Several board members who voted for the proposal said they reluctantly supported the mandate as a safeguard to avoid disruptions to another school year.
Board member Paymon Rouhanifard, of Brookline, cast the lone vote against the proposal saying he doesn’t believe the mandate is warranted given that COVID-19 vaccines haven't yet been approved for children under 12 years.
"Tying this masking mandate to vaccination rates is frankly very bad public policy," he said ahead of the vote. "There's no clear off-ramp."
To be sure, the masking mandate is a reversal for Gov. Charlie Baker's administration. Until now Baker had recommended face covering but left decisions about mandates to local school committees.
But Baker has faced a growing chorus of calls to set a masking mandate since July when the American Academy of Pediatrics issued new guidelines suggesting that all students and teachers begin the school year wearing face coverings.
Local medical groups, including the Massachusetts Medical Society, also support the mask mandate.
Massachusetts has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, with more than 64% of the population fully vaccinated, but more than 2 million people haven't gotten their shots yet.
Health officials are scrambling to reach those people as infections spike amid the prevalence of the highly contagious delta strain of the virus.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says even vaccinated people should return to wearing masks indoors in areas with surges in COVID-19 infections. As of Tuesday most Massachusetts counties — including Essex, Middlesex and Suffolk — were listed as areas of "substantial" or "high" transmission.
On Beacon Hill, a group of mostly Republican lawmakers have filed legislation seeking to block the state from setting mask or vaccine mandates for local governments and businesses as a condition of entry or employment.
The proposal, filed by Rep. Peter Durant, R-Spencer, would also prevent public and private schools and colleges from setting vaccine and masking mandates.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.