BOSTON (AP) — An employee of a small publishing and software company and a high school student studying automotive technology are the latest winners of the state's VaxMillions Giveaway lottery, state officials said Thursday.
Donna McNulty, of Billerica, won the $1 million prize for adults, according to a statement from the office of Gov. Charlie Baker.
She received her vaccine to protect not only herself but a friend who is at high risk for COVID-19 because of underlying health issues, and plans to use to the money to prepare for retirement late next year, according to the statement.
Dylan Barron, of Norwood, who will be a junior this fall at Blue Hills Regional Technical School in Canton, won the $300,000 college scholarship for residents ages 12 to 17. He is still deciding on his college plans.
He got vaccinated to keep his family, friends, and others safe, he told state officials.
The lottery, open to state residents who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, was meant to spur more people into getting their shots. It is being funded with federal coronavirus relief money.
Since the program was announced in mid-June, more than 235,000 residents have received a first dose of a vaccine, according to the statement.
About 4.4 million state residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 2.4 million people have entered the lottery, according to state officials.
There are still three more chances to win each prize.
AG's office vaccines
Workers in the Massachusetts attorney general's office will be required to get vaccinated against the coronavirus before returning to the office next month.
Attorney General Maura Healey in a statement Wednesday said the mandate is necessary as the delta variant drives up new confirmed cases in the state and across the country.
“I’ve said from the start that we need as many people as possible to get vaccinated,” Healey said. “As my office plans for its scheduled in-person return next month, I have required that all staff be vaccinated to best protect the health and safety of our colleagues and the public we serve.”
The office is planning to reopen on Sept. 27. Masks will be required for personnel in the office, regardless of vaccination status. Vaccinated workers will be allowed to remove masks only in their personal office or at their work station.
The office is still working on a procedure for employees to report their vaccination status or request medical and religious exemptions and other accommodations, the office said.