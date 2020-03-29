A look at developments related to the new coronavirus around New England:
MASSACHUSETTS
The number of cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts jumped by more than 1,000 to a total of 4,257, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said Saturday. The state also had nine more deaths from Friday for a total of 44.
“The numbers exploded over the course of the last four, five days,” Gov. Charlie Baker said Saturday, according to boston.cbslocal.com.
President Donald Trump on Friday approved a disaster declaration for the state ordering federal assistance to help with recovery in areas impacted by COVID-19.
The declaration makes federal funding available for crisis counseling for people and for commonwealth, tribal, and eligible local governments and some private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, the White House said.
RHODE ISLAND
Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo ordered all visitors to the state to self quarantine for 14 days and ordered residents to stay at home and nonessential retail businesses to close on Monday until April 13.
The state National Guard was also going door to door in coastal communities telling people from New York to self-quarantine for 14 days. The measure is needed to help control the spread of the new coronavirus because the New York City area is the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S., Gov. Gina Raimondo said Friday.
The state reported its first two deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, with one person in their 80s dying Friday night, and the other person in their 70s dying Saturday, the state Department of Health said.
State Police on Friday set up a checkpoint where drivers with New York license plates must stop and provide contact information. They were also told to self-quarantine.
CONNECTICUT
Connecticut political leaders expressed mixed views Saturday after President Donald Trump said he was considering a coronavirus quarantine affecting residents of their state, as well as New York and New Jersey. One questioned what such a quarantine would mean and how it would work. But another said he was open to any ideas on curbing the virus' spread.
The Connecticut National Guard has deployed two climate-controlled tents at the VA Medical Center in Newington to deal with possible patient overflow in the future, similar to tents put up on grounds of the VA hospital in West Haven, Gov. Ned Lamont said Friday. Mobile field hospitals have also been set up on the grounds of Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford and Danbury Hospital and another one was expected to be set up at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown in the coming days, he said.
MAINE
A Maine funeral home operator announced it's providing an option for virtual funerals during the coronavirus. Hobbs Funeral Home, which has locations in Scarborough and South Portland, will provide an option for video chats so people can say goodbye and grieve from the safety of their homes. Absent will be physical gatherings and hugs. Hobbs Funeral Home Director Jeffrey Inman says that's just not possible for now.
The number of COVID-19 cases rose to 211 in Maine on Saturday.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
The White Mountain National Forest has closed scores of recreation sites and toilet facilities as a result of the coronavirus and in order to promote social distancing. It was unclear when they would reopen. At the same time, the Mount Washington Observatory will offer free distance learning programs three times a week in response to the school closures nationwide. Also, the state legislature has extended its closure through May 4 in line with Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's stay-at-home order.
VERMONT
Vermont reported 211 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths on Saturday. Half of the cases were in Chittenden County, according to the Health Department, with 18 cases in Windsor County, 15 in Bennington County and 15 in Addison County.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death. The vast majority of people recover.
