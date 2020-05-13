Massachusetts veterans' home gets overhaul in wake of deaths

This May 2018 file photo shows an aerial view of the Holyoke Soldiers' Home in Holyoke. The superintendent of the veteran's home was removed from his duties March 30 after several residents died, including some who had tested positive for COVID-19 and others whose results are pending. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Patrick Johnson/The Republican via AP)