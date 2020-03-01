MERRIMAC — Officials are trying to pin down the source of gasoline they believe was illegally poured in a sewer line that exploded Dec. 14, disabling a sewage pumping station. The West Parish Lane pumping station has been inoperable since then, replaced by a temporary mobile pumping unit.
According to a report released Friday by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), local and state fire officials "believed that the explosion was the result of an illegal discharge of gasoline into the municipal sewerage system."
Police Chief Eric Shears confirmed last week that a 911 caller reported hearing an explosion around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, in the area of Birch Meadow Road. A number of calls followed and emergency officials determined the explosion occurred at the West Parish Lane sewage substation near the corner of Birch Meadow Road.
In addition to police, the fire department is continuing to investigate the blast, which disabled the pumping station.
"We don't know what caused it," Fire Chief Larry Fisher said. "It is still under investigation so we can't really say."
The explosion also is being investigated by the state Fire Marshal's Office, said Jennifer Mieth, public information officer for the state Department of Fire Services.
In an email, Brian Ferrarese, DEP chief of staff, said that a DEP mobile lab identified very low levels of gasoline vapors the day after the explosion (Dec. 15) in specific sewer manholes near certain homes along Birch Meadow Road. However, the agency could not pinpoint the exact source.
According to the DEP report, the highest concentration of gas components were found in the sewer cleanout of 8 Birch Meadow Road. But the levels were still very low – not much greater than the levels at the neighboring home at 10 Birch Meadow Road.
"Based on MassDEP’s evaluation, very low levels of gasoline vapors were identified in some locations. Based on testing, MassDEP was unable to identify a source of a gasoline release at quantities sufficient to cause the explosion at the pump station," Ferrarese said in the email.
He said "no further investigations are being undertaken by MassDEP at this time."
The night of the explosion, workers from the Merrimac Public Works Department brought the temporary pump to the West Parish Lane pumping station.
Although the incident is still under investigation, both Fisher and Shears said they don't believe the public was in any danger.
"The town departments came together to deal with a very interesting event," Shears said. “It is still under investigation. We are trying to figure out what happened.”
