Message of unity replaces torched Biden-Harris farm display

Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Rain likely. High 59F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.