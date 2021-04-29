NEWBURYPORT — Thanks to a recent storm, two vital markers that help boaters navigate the sometimes treacherous mouth of the Merrimack River are not where they are supposed to be, prompting the U.S. Coast Guard to begin making twice daily radio announcements to warn mariners.
Merrimack River Buoy 2, located closer to the Salisbury shoreline, was ripped off its moorings and is now bobbing close to where Merrimack River Buoy 3 used to be closer to the Newburyport shoreline.
Buoy 3 was also blown "off station" and is roughly 50-to-100 yards closer to Plum Island. Despite being blown off its usual location, Buoy 3 is still "marking good water," according to Chris Brantley, a petty officer at U.S. Coast Guard Station Merrimack River.
Brantley said the buoys were victimized by the same April 16 storm that knocked the 105-long tour boat SS Capt. Red off its moorings at Salisbury Reservation. The boat drifted across the Merrimack River until it became wedged on a Joppa Flats bank. It was freed by its owner the next morning and piloted to Newburyport where it remained for several days.
Newburyport Harbormaster Paul Hogg said Tuesday that the Capt. Red is back moored off Salisbury Reservation.
In January, an even more powerful storm tore Buoy 2 from its location and deposited the roughly 13,000-pound beast onto Plum Island Beach. It remained beached for about a month before an excavator lifted it off the sand and carried it onto the back of a flatbed truck. It was then driven to a Coast Guard station where it was re-painted red and further refurbished.
Brantley said he did not know for sure whether the buoy was ultimately replaced or brought back to the mouth of the Merrimack River — only to be sent on another unplanned journey tw6 weeks ago.
A Coast Guard cutter is expected to retrieve Buoy 2 and place it back to its original location by mid-May, Brantley added.
In the meantime, mariners are being advised not treat the buoys as accurate navigational aids. Harbormasters in Newburyport and Salisbury were notified of the moves and twice-daily mariner broadcasts will continue until the buoys are returned.
Salisbury Harbormaster Willem Van de Stadt and Hogg said there have been no accidents or issues on either side of the river since the buoys went astray. Hogg added the timing was fortunate in the sense that the boating season does not take off until mid-May, around when the buoys should be back in place.
Hogg recommended boaters visit the Coast Guard's website and sign up for email alerts regarding the buoys' status and any future navigation news at www.uscg.mil/Mariners/.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
