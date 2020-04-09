BOSTON — The number of first-time unemployment claims dipped slightly in the past week, even as the state's unemployment rate jumped to its highest level in years.
There were 139,582 new jobless claims filed in Massachusetts for the week that ended April 4, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday.
Overall, at least 468,639 new benefits claims have been filed by Massachusetts workers in the past three weeks.
The state posted one of the highest unemployment rates in the nation for the week that ended March 21, or 5.1%, according to the Labor Department. In February, its unemployment rate was 2.5%, one of the lowest.
Reporting of state-level rates lags by several weeks.
Gov. Charlie Baker said the numbers are "staggering" and said he understands the hardships that many families of those who have been put out of work.
"We all know the virus has caused people to lose their jobs through no fault of their own, and has created significant anxiety in households across the state," Baker told reporters at a briefing Thursday. "Behind every claim is a story of economic disruption and hardship caused by the unprecedented impact of this virus."
Baker said the state is doing what it can to process a tsunami of first-time unemployment claims and acknowledged that some applicants have been unable to file for benefits through the Department of Unemployment Assistance's website.
"I want you to know that the administration is working this one hard, and we continue expand our capacity and add new resources to help people who are filing new applications," Baker said.
New Hampshire reported 36,214 new jobless claims for the week that ended April 4, an increase from 31,378 in the previous week, according to the report.
Nationally more than 6.6 million new jobless claims were filed in the past week, a decrease of 261,000 over the previous week, according to the Labor Department.
More than 16 million Americans have filed for new unemployment claims in the past three weeks, laying bare the deepening economic fallout of federal and state government policies to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Many economists are warning of an economic decline that could rival the Great Depression.
A report released Wednesday by the Pioneer Institute suggests the state’s unemployment rate could skyrocket to 25% by June, with nearly 1 million people jobless.
Meanwhile, self-employed workers who don't qualify for unemployment are still waiting for help from the state and federal government, which has pledged to provide benefits for them. About 15.9 million Americans — 10% of the country's workforce — are self-employed, according to federal data.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com
