New voter guide tones down references to Galvin

BOSTON — Secretary of State Bill Galvin was admonished by the state Ethics Commission for publishing a taxpayer-funded state voter guide in 2018 festooned with his name and accomplishments in a year in which he was up for reelection.
Galvin's latest "Information for Voters" booklet, which started appearing in mailboxes across the state this week, tones it down a bit — with fewer references to the secretary — but still boasts of his efforts to crack down on securities and investment fraud.
"The secretary's office has been successful in returning millions of dollars directly back to defrauded consumers," reads a section on Page 19 of the booklet.
The booklet, mailed to nearly 4.5 million voters, fulfills a mandate in the state Constitution. The guide contains details about the Nov. 3 ballot, information on how to register to vote, and advice on requesting mail and overseas ballots. It also explains the two statewide ballot questions.
In 2019, the state Ethics Commission found "reasonable cause" that Galvin violated the state's conflict of interest laws by prominently using his name in the voter education guide the previous fall, and on early voting signs his office displayed at polling stations during last November's elections.
The conflict of interest law prohibits public employees from using their official position to obtain benefits not otherwise available to them as political candidates.
In a letter to Galvin, the commission said the 2018 "Information for Voters" booklet published by his office, which displayed his name multiple times, was a "political benefit" that "in effect promoted your candidacy for reelection," giving him an advantage over other candidates in the race.
The 2018 guide's section on securities fraud mentioned Galvin by name in every paragraph — at least 12 times.
Galvin handily won reelection that year, with more than 70% of the vote.
The page on securities fraud in this year’s guide mentions him only once by name, referring to the “secretary’s office” thereafter.
A Galvin spokeswoman referred a reporter's questions about the latest voter guide to the Nov. 22, 2019, letter the Ethics Commission sent to Galvin.
"We believe the content of the 'Information for Voters' booklet is perfectly consistent with their guidance," Spokeswoman Deb O'Malley said in a statement.
In the letter, David Wilson, the Ethics Commission's executive director, wrote that Galvin's use of otherwise blank pages in the voter guide for "neutrally stated public service information" didn't violate the law, but that the repeated references to "Secretary Galvin" amounted to "free publicity."
In November 2018, Galvin won a seventh term as secretary after beating Republican Anthony Amore and Juan Sanchez, who ran on the Green-Rainbow Party ticket. Earlier in the year Galvin fended off a Democratic primary challenge from Boston City Councilor Josh Zakim.
Galvin, who has held the secretary's post for a quarter-century, has faced criticism over the years for blurring the lines between politics and his official duties.
Amore pointed out that Galvin isn't on the ballot this election cycle, but said it "will be interesting" to see the 2022 voter guide.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for The Salem News and its sister newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.