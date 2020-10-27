NOAA: Outlook grim for right whales

Two weeks ago, a severely injured and entangled North Atlantic right whale calf was observed off the coast of New Jersey, a reminder of the highly imperiled state of the marine species.
The aerial sighting of yet another injured right whale foreshadowed more desultory news this week:
The state of the North Atlantic right whale population isn't as bad as previously believed. It's worse.
NOAA Fisheries, in an email to members of the Atlantic Large Whale Take reduction team, provided a revised preliminary population estimate showing the right whale population is even smaller than previously believed.
The agency previously estimated there were 412 North Atlantic right whales alive in 2019. The new numbers indicate the population actually was 383, according to the email sent by Colleen Coogan, NOAA Fisheries marine mammal take reduction team coordinator, to the take reduction team members.
"We've known since 2017 that the right whale was doing much worse than we'd previously thought," Jane Davenport, senior attorney at the Defenders of Wildlife, said in a statement. "We've also been in an unprecedented mortality event since then that's seen 42 known mortalities and serious injuries."
Davenport said NOAA Fisheries hasn't done nearly enough to protect the North Atlantic right whales.
"We knew that the city was on fire, but we had no idea how much ground we'd already lost," she said. "Meanwhile, the government agency charged with protecting these whales has opted for the fiddle instead of a firehose."
The new estimate reflects an 11% decline in the right whale population in 2018 and comes just as the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium was convening its two-day virtual annual meeting.
The more alarming numbers also arrive amid a flurry of lawsuits and legal actions by conservation stakeholders to force the federal and state governments to enact more expansive protections for the endangered whales — particularly to protect against gear entanglements and ship strikes in U.S. and Canadian waters.
The North Atlantic right whale population peaked at 481 in 2011, but has been in steep decline since, with 218 deaths and only 103 births. That stretch includes the declared "unusual mortality event" in which 42 of the whales died between 2017 and now.
NOAA Fisheries estimates there are fewer than 100 breeding North Atlantic right whale females still alive.
"The outlook is grim if we do not act today," Erica Fuller, senior attorney for the Conservation Law Foundation, said in a statement. "We know human activities are decimating this population, what will it take for federal fishery managers to finally take action?"
NOAA Fisheries said the distressed calf sighted off New Jersey is believed to be a 4-year-old known as Dragon, based on aerial photo analysis.
On Oct 19, two more aerial teams were dispatched to search for the injured whale, but could not locate it. The next day, NOAA Fisheries suspended the search and asked mariners and fishermen to keep an eye out for the right whale.
