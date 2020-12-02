NTSB: Safety processes failed in crash that killed 7 bikers

FILE - In this July 6, 2019, file photo, a woman views the memorial site for seven bikers who were killed in a collision while riding with the Jarheads Motorcycle Club June 2019, in Randolph, N.H. The National Transportation Safety Board found Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, a pickup driverâs drug use was the reason he crashed last year into the oncoming group of motorcyclists in New Hampshire, leading to the death of the bikers. (Paul Hayes/Caledonian-Record via AP, File)