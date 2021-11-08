BOSTON (AP) — Police in Boston say an officer shot and killed a man after he allegedly stabbed another officer in the neck.
Authorities say officers from the Boston Police Department were responding to a report of domestic violence at a home in south Boston early Saturday evening when they encountered the suspect in a stairwell.
Police said the man was armed with a knife and stabbed one officer in the neck.
Another officer shot the alleged suspect, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital. He has not been identified.
The injured officer was taken to a hospital where he remains in serious condition. He is expected to recover, according to Sgt. Detective John Boyle, a Boston police spokesperson.
The Suffolk County district attorney's office will investigate the shooting.