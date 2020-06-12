FITCHBURG, Mass. (AP) — The woman killed when a loose tire and rim crashed through the windshield of her vehicle on a Massachusetts highway was identified Thursday as an elementary school teacher and mother of two.
Erin Beth MacKay, 42, of Templeton, died Wednesday after her SUV was struck at about 1 p.m. as she was driving west on Route 2 in Fitchburg, state police said in a statement.
She was flown to a Worcester hospital where she was pronounced dead.
MacKay was a first-grade teacher at Forest Avenue Elementary School in Hudson, according to a post from the principal on the school's Facebook page.
“It is with great sadness this morning we share with you that yesterday our beloved grade 1 teacher, Erin MacKay, passed away unexpectedly. She leaves behind her husband and two daughters,” the post said.
Police are still investigating whether the tire and rim detached from the axle of another vehicle or was being transported and fell from another vehicle.
Investigators are asking any witnesses or anyone with information about the crash to come forward.
