BOSTON — Many small businesses forced to close during the pandemic have been locked out of a federal loan program that helps cover payroll, rent and other operating expenses.
The Paycheck Protection Program was intended to throw a lifeline to small businesses that generally have less access to cash and credit. It promised $349 billion in emergency loans to help keep workers on the job. Congress replenished the kitty when the funds ran out last month.
But some businesses couldn’t get loans and nonprofits, such as chambers of commerce that register with the IRS differently than most charities, were ineligible for the program.
Marijuana retailers operating legally in Massachusetts, and some businesses that work with them, are also exempted from the loans because cannabis remains illegal under federal law.
A proposal filed by Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, which went before the Legislature's Committee on Community Development and Small Businesses on Tuesday, would require the state Department of Housing and Economic Development to set up a similar paycheck protection program.
Like the federal program, it's designed to help businesses with fewer than 500 employees keep their workers on the payroll. But, DiZoglio said, it will help those that “don't qualify for any federal loan or grant opportunities."
DiZoglio said the program isn’t targeted toward the cannabis industry, though it stands to benefit.
Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, a co-signer of the bill and the committee's ranking minority member, said businesses are "getting clobbered."
"Keep in mind, it's the government that shut them down, so we have a responsibility to help them get back on their feet," he said.
The federal program has been overwhelmed by applications and reached its appropriations limit after approving nearly 1.7 million loans. Last week, Congress approved an additional relief package that would replenish the Paycheck Protection Program with more than $300 billion.
David Torrisi, president of the Commonwealth Dispensary Association, which supports DiZoglio's proposal, said the state's recreational marijuana retailers remain closed under Gov. Charlie Baker's order shutting down "non-essential" businesses.
Torrisi said a state-level paycheck protection program would help pot shop owners rehire employees when the state eventually lifts restrictions on their businesses.
"Our businesses still pay taxes, and our employees still have withholdings," he said. "In fact, cannabis businesses often pay more in taxes because they are not allowed to deduct operating expenses."
Dougan Sherwood, president and CEO of the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, said the federal program helped a lot of businesses, but said there are many gaps. That includes nonprofits that are not organized as 501(c)(3) organizations, such as chambers of commerce.
"It didn't go far enough," Sherwood said. "There are a lot of people who didn't get in, who might have qualified, and of course many others that didn't qualify at all."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.