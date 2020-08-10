Restored Mayflower replica set to return to Plymouth

The Mayflower II sails through the waters of Fishers Island Sound off Groton, Conn., Tuesday, July 28, 2020, on the seventh day of two weeks of sea trials. The vessel, a replica of the original Mayflower that carried the Pilgrims to America in 1620, left Mystic Seaport Museum last week after a three-year, $11.2 million restoration by the workers at the Henry B. duPont Preservation Shipyard. The 400th anniversary festivities scheduled for Boston and Cape Cod this spring and summer were all postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)