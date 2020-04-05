ROCKPORT — A new round of coronavirus-related restrictions has been put in place in Rockport.
The restrictions which were put on place at noon on Saturday are:
All beaches and parks in town, and Bearskin Neck, are open to Rockport residents only.
All dogs are required to be on a leash on beaches and in parks. Wooded areas are excused from this regulation.
The decision to enact the new rules was made Saturday morning during an emergency meeting of selectmen held on the online video conferencing service Zoom. Town Administrator Mitch Vieira, police Chief John Horvath, police Assistant Chief Mark Schmink, Public Works Director Joe Parisi, acting Assistant Public Works Director Gary LeBlanc and Treasurer Carrie Arnaud were logged on to the meeting as well.
Selectmen hoped to have the restrictions in place before weekend crowds picked up downtown. Discussions around these latest constraints began Thursday during a telecom meeting with the Board of Health. Members expressed concern that enough wasn’t being done to enforce social distancing downtown, especially in the tight corridors on Bearskin Neck. During Saturday morning’s meeting, Vieira also outlined a set of administrative actions that will be enforced for the time being.
Town Hall and Town Hall Annex parking lots are closed during weekends.
The Seaview Street and Pebble Beach parking lots are closed indefinitely.
Parking will be restricted on Granite Street by Halibut Point State Park in conjunction with recent restrictions put in place by the state Department of Conservation & Recreation and Environmental Police.
Seasonal floats are not being installed, per recommendation of the Harbormaster office.
The Granite Pier boat ramp is open only by appointment or for emergencies.
Additional ramps and stairs will be installed around Long Beach to further direct foot traffic.
“I think (these actions) set the tone that Rockport is just not open yet,” said Selectwoman Sarah Wilkinson during Saturday’s meeting. “This is kind of a first step. … We really don’t want to close the beaches, but if we have to, we have to.
“We can’t take any chances, we can’t mess around, so hopefully this will cut (crowds) down enough that we don’t have to do that. But Mitch has done a great job with his messaging so far that you have to social distance,” she continued. “Even though we put parameters in, people still have personal responsibility.”
Rockport joins Manchester in restricting access to town beaches during the coronavirus pandemic. On March 22, Manchester closed down all its beaches, as well as its parks, recreational spaces, and associated parking lots. Rockport previously shut down its outdoor recreational spaces on March 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.