BOSTON — As the coronavirus hammers the economy, Beacon Hill leaders are trying to keep the state government afloat with a series of interim budgets pending a possible federal bailout.
The latest is a three-month, $16.5 billion spending package awaiting approval by Gov. Charlie Baker that maintains funding for the state through Oct. 31.
Baker has signed two other short-term spending bills since late June, when lawmakers missed the deadline to approve a fiscal year 2021 state budget.
Beacon Hill fiscal watchers say the state has little choice but to enact interim budgets.
"There's so much up in the air right now," said Eileen McAnneny, president of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation. "This will provide some stability for the state and local governments while they wait for details of a federal aid package."
The state is also waiting to see how much it collects in income taxes following the July 15 filing deadline, which was extended by 90 days.
"We are committed to finalizing a full-year budget that is fiscally responsible and responsive to the needs of our state, but key to developing that budget is further clarity around potential federal action, our economic recovery and continued trajectory of COVID-19," Sen. Michael Rodrigues, D-Westport, and Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, D-Boston, co-chairs of the Legislature's Joint Ways and Means Committee, said in a statement to fellow lawmakers.
House and Senate leaders have agreed to continue work on the budget and other major bills past a July 31 deadline to recess from formal sessions.
Without federal relief, observers say the state faces a gaping revenue shortfall that could prompt deep spending cuts and tax increases.
The Taxpayers Foundation predicts Massachusetts will see a $6 billion drop in tax revenues in the current fiscal year, which could sink further depending on how long people are out of work or if a second wave of infections prompts the state to rollback its reopening plans.
Lawmakers are seeking to prevent deep cuts during the interim budget process by setting a minimum requirement for the Baker administration to provide level funding for state government. Baker vetoed a similar provision in a previous interim budget, but Democratic lawmakers overrode it.
Baker and legislative leaders have agreed to maintain level spending for local aid and Chapter 70 funding this fiscal year, but that doesn't protect against cuts to other agencies and programs.
"If there are cuts to public programs it would be the worst thing for deepening our recession, because this is money that wouldn't be spent in state," said Phineas Baxandall, a senior policy analyst with the Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center. "We need commitments to protect those programs."
In Washington, relief for state and local governments is tied up in partisan fighting over the next stimulus package.
The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives passed a $3 trillion coronavirus aid package that included funding for state and local governments to use for operating expenses not tied to the COVID-19 outbreak. But the GOP-controlled Senate didn't include state bailout money in its relief plan.
Congress has passed at least four massive relief packages since the outbreak began in March, which has raised concerns about overspending.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for The Salem News and its sister newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
