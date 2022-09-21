BOSTON — A star-studded cast of public officials and developers cut the ribbon on the massive South Station redevelopment project Tuesday morning against the backdrop of the already-under-construction South Station Tower.
The first phase of the project, which has been four decades in the making, will expand the bus terminal hub by more than 50 percent, remodel the outdoor concourse area to completely cover all tracks and platforms in an “architecturally significant gateway to the city,” and see the construction of the 51-story, mixed-use South Station Tower that will be one of the tallest buildings in Boston.
Gov. Charlie Baker said the project features a “$100 to $150 million reinvestment in South Station,” just for the transportation center, outside of the costs associated with the tower.
“This is about as transit-oriented development as you get,” he said.
The bus terminal expansion is scheduled for completion in 2023, a press representative for project partners, Maddy Berry, told the News Service. The redesigned train station platform and tower are on course to be completed in 2025, she said.
Currently, the bus station and train terminal are two separate buildings, and the construction will connect them into a large transportation center for easier transfers.
Though gate capacity of the existing bus terminal will increase by about 50 percent, no new train tracks will be added — and the redevelopment won’t allow for additional trains to come into and leave the station, David Perry, senior managing director at Hines, a co-developer on the project, told the News Service.
Perry also said there will be no need to redirect trains during any of the construction. Bus circulation through the bus terminal will change during the later stages of the construction next year, he said.
One of the bigger transportation infrastructure projects in the city’s history, the redevelopment is funded entirely on private funds. Perry told the News Service the approximate private investment in the transportation infrastructure is $150 million, though he said Hines could not share the total project cost.
Future phases of South Station development will include two additional buildings totalling approximately 1 million square feet of mixed-use development, likely residential and commercial, Perry said.
During Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she is determined to make sure the project’s first phase is completed during her time in office.
“The project had already so much complexity and scale spanning four decades, six mayors,” Wu said. “I’ll do everything that I can to make sure this gets done in the first term.”
Perry outlined the redevelopment’s long history during his comments at the ceremony.
The redevelopment of the substation was originally conceived in 1979 under then-Mayor Kevin White and Gov. Michael Dukakis, and the Boston Redevelopment Authority then awarded the development rights for the transportation center to a Tufts University affiliate in 1991. Hines came in as a co-developer in 1998, but the project was off, on and punted down the line several times.
“After 22 years of planning and permitting, we started construction in early 2020,” he said. “So today is the day; thank you for your patience. The project represents a culmination of more than four decades of planning and collaboration among city, state and federal agencies to complete a world class, intermodal Transportation Center and to create an economic development project in the air rights above.”
Though ground broke in 2020, the pandemic delayed the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
House Ways and Means Chairman Rep. Aaron Michlewitz leaned into the project’s long history when he spoke Tuesday morning, saying when it was conceived “generations ago” fewer people lived in Boston’s Leather District near South Station. Now that the area is more populated, he said he appreciated the effort developers have made to make construction “as least disruptive to the community as possible.”
In her comments, Sen. Lydia Edwards said the project will make Boston “better, more inclusive, more accessible and more beautiful.”
Along with increasing the size of the bus terminal and building the tower, the redevelopment will create new public space at the train station concourse and add new sidewalks, granite curbs, streetlights, greenery and street furniture on Atlantic Avenue.
“This is a moment to celebrate, but it’s also a moment to remind you that this is just the beginning. What we have underway is phase one, and we look forward to partnering and working with all of you through the next phases of this incredible, mixed-use, transit-oriented, amazing development,” Edwards said.