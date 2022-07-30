With both branches on board and only three lawmakers recorded in opposition, much of the discussion around the sports betting conference committee has revolved around the question, “what’s taking them so long?” Meanwhile, an anti-gambling group is using the extra time to lobby conferees to not legalize betting after all.
Stop Predatory Gambling, a Washington D.C. nonprofit led by a former Massachusetts Senate staffer, wrote to conferees and all senators Wednesday to make four points about how legal sports betting has affected other states, saying the experiences should lead them to “oppose all legislation for the 2022 session which would authorize commercialized internet sports gambling in Massachusetts.”
Legal sports betting has unleashed “a hurricane of gambling advertising upon the daily lives of state residents, especially young people”; illegal gambling has been shown to increase in other states after betting is made legal; mobile betting through casinos could be a slippery slope to widespread internet casino gambling, and the revenue impacts of legal wagering have been “either overstated or wrong,” the group said in its letter.
“Beyond its obvious status as a budgetary shell game, commercialized gambling incurs major social costs that end up being footed by all taxpayers.
In addition to targeting and exploiting the financially desperate and cultivating addiction, commercialized gambling leads to increases in rates of personal bankruptcy and provides new avenues for crime and money laundering,” Les Bernal, Stop Predatory Gambling’s national director, wrote in the letter. “Gambling operators don’t pay for the harms they inflict upon families, businesses, and communities. Taxpayers do. Your constituents do.”
The House and Senate have both agreed to legalize sports betting in Massachusetts. The Senate did not ask senators to individually cast “yea” or “nay” votes to pass its bill and only three House lawmakers — Reps. Mike Connolly, Russell Holmes and Erika Uyterhoeven — voted against their branch’s bill.
Despite the support in the Legislature, a six-person conference committee that’s been working since early June has not reached a compromise on issues like college betting, tax rates and a licensing framework.