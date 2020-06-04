State gets federal funds to expand COVID-19 testing

BOSTON — The state has received $374 million in federal funding to ramp up COVID-19 testing as it takes gradual steps towards reopening the economy.
On Wednesday, Gov. Charlie Baker said the federal government has approved the state's long-term plan for testing and will be providing the money to make it happen.
Baker said the plan calls for expanding the state's testing capacity to 45,000 per day by the end of July, and 75,000 per day by year's end.
On average, the state has tested about 4.4% of the population each month. Baker wants to expand that to determine how many people have been infected.
"Massachusetts, as you know, is one of the states that's been hardest hit by COVID-19, with the third-highest number of confirmed cases per capita," Baker told reporters at a Statehouse briefing. "It's important that we stay on top of testing to expand access and monitor for outbreaks."
Baker said the state currently has the capacity to conduct about 30,000 tests per day, and it has been averaging 10,000 to 12,000.
On Wednesday, the state conducted 5,852 tests, about 5% of which came back positive. The state has conducted more than 605,000 tests to date.
The Department of Public Health is expanding its lab capacity to process more tests. It plans to open 20 new "strategic testing sites" in communities that have lacked testing options.
Baker cautioned that testing still won't be available for everyone who wants it, and health officials will focus on high-risk settings and "hot spots."
He said additional testing is "critical" to reopening workplaces and businesses, and it will also help prevent a second wave of infections.
"This is how we bring the fight to the virus and expand the hard fought gains we've made," he said.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com
||||