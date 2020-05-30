BOSTON — With the academic year ending in a few weeks, some school districts that have been providing emergency meals to needy, homebound students could be cut off from federal funding.
Gov. Charlie Baker has ordered public and private schools to stay closed for the remainder of the school year to prevent spread of the coronavirus.
Nearly 500,000 students have been approved to get free or discounted breakfast and lunch at hundreds of emergency sites set up at public schools and community centers around the state. Families that qualify can pick up grab-and-go meals, and some districts have even delivered prepackaged meals to their homes.
But with the summer break approaching, school districts that don't normally qualify for reimbursement for summer meals risk losing federal funding.
That's raised concerns among anti-hunger groups that some needy kids could end up slipping through the cracks.
"Families are in desperate need during this crisis and if this program doesn't continue a lot of kids will go without," said Natasha Smith, director of child nutrition for the nonprofit Project Bread. "For many districts, it would be financially unfeasible for them to continue to operate these programs without federal assistance."
Under federal law, at least 50% of the students in the community must be eligible for free or reduced meals to get funding for summer food programs. That excludes a majority of school districts in the state, she said, including those which have been providing emergency meals to students during the pandemic.
A spokeswoman for the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said the state is aware of the issue and has applied for a waiver extension from the federal government to continue funding for emergency meals through the summer for school districts that wouldn't otherwise qualify.
"It's really an issue of reimbursement," said Jackie Reis, a DESE spokeswoman. "I don't think anyone would stop these districts from serving free or discounted meals to students over the summer. This is mostly about whether they qualify for federal reimbursement."
School districts in cities such as Boston, Salem and Lawrence — which have a sizable number of low-income students — receive federal funding to offer free and discounted meals when school is out. Other districts don't have enough low-income students to qualify for reimbursement during the summer break, Reis said.
Waivers issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in response to the coronavirus pandemic allowed school districts and community groups in dozens of states including Massachusetts to package meals for families that qualify for them during the school year.
Massachusetts is also one of 26 states — including New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine — authorized by the USDA to participate in a new federal program that provides additional funding to households receiving food stamps to offset the cost of meals that would have otherwise been consumed at school.
Food pantries, religious organizations and nonprofits such as Project Bread also offer meals throughout the state during the summer months.
More than 1.2 million Massachusetts workers have been left jobless by state government shutdowns to slow the spread of the virus, and that has many families struggling to put food on the table. Requests for food stamps and other public assistance programs have skyrocketed in recent months.
The Baker administration has rolled out a plan to pump at least $56 million into food pantries and similar agencies to help keep the needy fed in coming months.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
