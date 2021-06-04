BOSTON - Massachusetts spent nearly $120 million on three housing assistance programs over the first 13 months of the pandemic, directing aid to tens of thousands of households facing unprecedented strain, officials said Thursday.
In a presentation to the Legislature's Joint Committee on Housing, top Baker administration officials said the state's housing stability programs have expanded dramatically in recent months after Gov. Charlie Baker allowed an eviction moratorium to expire in October and replaced it with an effort to divert eviction cases or help tenants and landlords mediate problems.
From March 2020 to April 2021, the state distributed $119.3 million through the Residential Assistance for Families in Transition program (RAFT), the Emergency Rental and Mortgage Assistance program (ERMA), and the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), Department of Housing and Community Development Undersecretary Jennifer Maddox told the committee.
That spending helped 24,901 unique households. The bulk of that funding -- $93.4 million -- was doled out between January and April, according to Maddox's presentation.
"More money was spent on RAFT in February than what is normally spent in an entire fiscal year," Maddox said. "In March, we expended more on RAFT than in February."
When he allowed the state moratorium to expire, Baker announced a $171 million program to boost rental assistance, rehousing efforts and legal assistance.
The largest chunk of that state funding, $100 million, was for RAFT, all of which has been spent at this point, Maddox said.
||||