State takes steps to redo virus-ravaged vets' home

FILE - This May 2018 file photo shows an aerial view of the Holyoke Soldiers' Home in Holyoke, Mass., where dozens of residents died from the coronavirus during the 2020 pandemic. An independent investigation released Wednesday, June 24, 2020, said the home's leadership made "substantial errors and failures" as the disease began to spread. Massachusetts' Secretary of Veterans Services Francisco Urena told reporters he was asked to resign ahead of the release of the report. (Patrick Johnson/The Republican via AP, File)