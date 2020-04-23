BOSTON — The state is making a major push to convince sick people not to put off seeing a doctor out of fear of getting COVID-19.
On Thursday, Gov. Charlie Baker appeared with hospital executives at his daily briefing to raise concerns about a decline in patients seeking care for other serious ailments.
"We know these medical conditions didn't stop when COVID-19 picked up," Baker told reporters.
Emergency rooms have been swamped with COVID-19 patients, and many doctors offices have cancelled routine visits as health care facilities limit public access to avoid further spread of the respiratory illness. Health officials say the precautions, combined with public fear, are keeping people who need help from seeking it.
Dr. Michael Apkon, CEO of Tufts Medical Center, said hospitals have seen a significant decrease in patients suffering from strokes, heart attacks and other trauma, which in part have been attributed to a decline in physical activity as people stay at home to avoid the virus.
"But we also know that part of it is because people are afraid to come to the hospital," Apkon said. "And our concern is that fear is leading to adverse outcomes."
A group of Boston-area hospitals, including Tufts and Boston Medical Center, have rolled out a TV commercial featuring doctors urging people with serious illnesses not to put off getting care.
Baker said the state "put a lot of work" into planning to help hospitals balance the expected influx of COVID-19 patients with regular emergency room visits.
"The purpose of all that surge planning and response was to ensure that our healthcare system would not be overrun and could continue to respond to other emergency needs," he said.
Hospital executives said the lack of patients seeking care is also hurting their bottom lines, as they incur other costs associated with the outbreak.
The Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association, which represents about 70 hospitals, estimates acute care hospitals and affiliated physician groups are collectively losing more than $1.4 billion a month. The state's hospitals could lose an estimated $5 billion through July, the group said.
The biggest hit to hospitals has been the state's temporary ban on elective surgeries, which was intended to free up intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients.
But Apkon said hospitals "have seen a significant decrease in activity that generally provides revenue" for their operations.
"Right now, the first priority is about safe patient care," he said. "The decisions we're making are not financially based so much as ensuring that we that we have the capacity to deal with the patients that need our services."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com