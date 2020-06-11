Recreational boating deaths in the U.S declined incrementally in 2019, but Massachusetts saw steep declines in the numbers of fatal accidents and deaths, according to the U.S. Coast Guard's report on recreational boating statistics.
The annual report, released Wednesday, also concluded that the prime causes of accidents and deaths remain the same as in previous years — the use of alcohol, operator inattention and lack of life jackets.
The 83-page annual report, documented 79 recreational boating accidents on Massachusetts waters in 2019, up from 77 the previous year.
But the number of fatal recreational boating accidents in Massachusetts declined 60% to four in 2019 and the five documented deaths in Bay State waters was a 50% reduction from the 10 that occurred in 2018.
In both categories, Massachusetts fell to the single digits for the first time since 2015.
Nationally, the report documented 613 recreational boating fatalities in 2019, down 3.2% from the previous year.
In all, the Coast Guard counted 4,168 accidents, 2,559 injuries — both slight increases from the previous year — and about $55 million in property damage from U.S. recreational boating accidents in 2019.
The report once again identified drowning as the primary cause of death in recreational boating fatalities.
"Where the cause of death is known, 79% of fatal boating accident victims drowned," the report's authors stated in the executive summary. "Of those drowning victims with reported life jacket usage, 86% were not wearing a life jacket."
Alcohol use also remains a pervasive contributing factor in fatal boating accidents, with the Coast Guard report stating it was a leading factor in 23% of all recreational boating deaths.
"Operator inattention, improper lookout, operator inexperience, excessive speed and alcohol use rank as the top five contributing factors in accidents," the summary stated.
The report said the common vessels involved in reported accidents were open motor boats (45%), personal watercraft (19%) and cabin motorboats (16%).
The vessel types with the highest percentages of deaths were open motorboats (48%), kayaks (14%) and personal watercraft (8%).
