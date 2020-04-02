Stimulus money should begin arriving next week, delegation says

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Md., right, holds up the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act after Pelosi signed it on Capitol Hill, Friday, March 27, in Washington. The $2.2 trillion package was then signed by President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)