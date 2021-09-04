BOSTON — The Legislature's GOP minority is making another push to cap sick time banks for state employees that have taxpayers on the hook for tens of millions of dollars.
A proposal filed by Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, would limit accruals to 1,000 hours of sick leave — or about six months’ worth.
The legislation, which went before the Committee on Public Service on Wednesday, would also cap sick time accumulations for public college employees and the five-campus University of Massachusetts, the state’s second-largest employer, with more than 24,000 employees.
Tarr said he doesn't see a problem with state workers banking unused sick days, but they "should be used appropriately on an individual basis and donated to sick leave banks to support colleagues with ongoing medical issues."
"There should be boundaries in place that prevent them from being a de facto retirement benefit that generates large cash payouts rather than a support mechanism in times of illness," he said.
A similar proposal filed by Sen. Ryan Fattman, R-Sutton, and Rep. David DeCoste, R-Norwell, would also cap sick time accrual at 1,000 hours for state employees and those working at state-run colleges. That bill is also pending before the Public Service Committee.
Both proposals are similar to ones filed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker several years ago that were twice rejected by the Democratic-controlled Legislature.
Under current law, public employees can accrue up to 120 hours of sick time a year, or 15 days. When they retire, they can cash out 20% of their unused time.
Benefits vary, but all state workers can accrue unlimited amounts of sick time during the term of their employment.
As of Wednesday, nearly 5,400 executive branch employees and others whose departments answer to the governor other had banked 1,000 hours of sick time or more, according to the Baker administration.
Those figures don’t include the Legislature, quasi-governmental agencies, the court system or public colleges and universities.
Beacon Hill watchdogs say the current policy is unsustainable, especially as a large number of people near retirement.
"Sick time is offered to promote a healthy workplace and encourage employees who are ill to stay home rather than infect others," said Mary Z. Connaughton, chief operating officer for the Pioneer Institute, a Boston think tank. "Using unused sick time to bankroll retirement creates an incentive to show up, and a massive liability for taxpayers."
Connaughton said Tarr's proposal ”makes sense" because it would align state benefits with those of the private sector, where the rule is generally "use it or lose it."
A 2017 report by state Inspector General Glenn Cunha found more than 10,400 employees — about 12% of the state’s 90,000 workers — sitting on 1,000 hours or more of unused time. Cunha said that created a liability of more than $117 million for taxpayers.
"The state just can't afford to pay out these huge sums of money," he wrote in a letter to lawmakers.
Unions oppose changing the sick leave policies, arguing that a cap punishes rank-and-file workers who don’t have short or long-term disability pay.
"This is a benefit that was negotiated in good faith and signed by the governor, and we continue to believe that any changes should be negotiated through the collective bargaining process," said Jim Durkin, legislative director for the Massachusetts chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which represents 35,000 government workers.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
