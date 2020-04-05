Virus news in brief

Military Family Relief Fund announced
BOSTON — The nonprofit Military Friends Foundation is launching the “COVID-19 Massachusetts Military Family Relief Fund” and pledging $100,000 to support these efforts. Through a collaboration with the state’s Department of Veterans Services and Massachusetts National Guard, the fund will give immediate financial support to Massachusetts military families and families of fallen service members.
State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell, D-Methuen, chair of the Committee of Veteran and Federal Affairs, said she is supporting the fund.
“Once again, the Military Friends Foundation, an outstanding organization, is front and center to provide needed support for those who protect us,” she said. “We are very thankful for their generosity and help as we face this crisis together.”
The fund will initially provide grants for essential financial help so families may quickly purchase groceries, health supplies and other necessities in their own communities. It will also provide funds to secure personal protective equipment (PPE) for service members. The fund will serve military families across the state by bringing support directly to them.
The fund is seeking support from the public to raise an additional $100,000 to help meet these critical needs and 100 percent of donations will go to provide relief to those left vulnerable by the pandemic.
The fund is open to active military, National Guard, reserves and families of fallen service members who live in Massachusetts. To apply or donate, visit militaryfriends.org under COVID-19 MA Military Relief Fund. Donations can also be sent to: COVID-19 MA Military Relief Fund c/o Military Friends Foundation, 6 Beacon St. Suite 200, Boston, MA 02108.
Archdiocese of Boston opens online giving to parishes
BOSTON — The desire to take care of one another during the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19 and the inability to join together at local Catholic churches for Masses has inspired a grass roots movement for parishioners to rally around their local parishes.
“90 Days Now – For Your Parish” is a newly launched three-month campaign spearheaded by a member of the laity to help support parishes while churches are temporarily closed but the need for parish services continues.
The Archdiocese of Boston is supporting the movement by creating an easy-to-use, online payment mechanism whereby donors can make a gift directly to the parish of their choice. This 90-day program offers support now by providing a way to make a daily commitment in addition to regular weekly donations. To donate, visit online at bostoncatholic.org and click on the “donate” button near the top of the page.
You can donate by making weekly payments, monthly payments or a one time donation.
This initiative is especially helpful for parishes that do not currently have the ability to accept online donations.
Parishioners who give online using the 90 Days Now – for Your Parish link should know that the funds they give will go directly into their parish’s savings account and will be promptly available for their parish’s needs.
BBB warns about virus testing scam
The coronavirus outbreak has been big business for scammers, according to the Better Business Bureau. First it was fake masks, then fake government grants, and now it’s a fake COVID-19 tests.
In the past several days, BBB Scam Tracker (BBB.org/ScamTracker) has received numerous reports of phony text messages claiming to be from a government agency.
How the Scam Works: Someone gets a text message that looks like it comes from the federal government. Current reports say that scammers are impersonating the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, but they are unlikely to stop there. The message tells you that you must take a “mandatory online COVID-19 test” and has a link to a website. But in reality there is no online test for coronavirus.
The BBB has also received reports of texts urging recipients to complete “the census” or fill out an online application in order to receive their stimulus check.
No matter what the message says, don’t click on it. These texts are phishing for personal information. They also can download malware to your device, which opens you up to risk for identity theft.
For more consumer tips regarding COVID-19, see BBB.org/Coronavirus.
Legal aid services still available
LYNN — Northeast Legal Aid and Northeast Justice Center continues to deliver free legal services to low-income individuals in northeastern Massachusetts.
Northeast Legal Aid has offices in Lawrence, Lynn and Lowell. Although the program’s offices are now open by appointment only, and all of their staff are working remotely, they remain committed to serving the low-income and elderly residents of northeastern Massachusetts.
Anyone facing a civil (non-criminal) legal crisis can apply for legal services online at northeastlegalaid.org or by calling 978-458-1465.
Most events in legal matters have been postponed, with most courts only open for emergency matters. Visit northeastlegalaid.org or northeastjusticecenter.org and navigate to the COVID 19 section for up-to-date information on court closures and legal rights at this time. In addition, the program’s legal units are providing the following services:
Housing: All three Lawyer for the Day programs in Housing Court remain open. These program were converted to “remote access,” as eviction cases continue to be filed and housing security is of paramount importance to clients at this time.
Family Law: The program continues to offer representation in abuse prevention order (restraining order) cases and are available to provide counsel and advice on questions about custody and visitation during the current health crisis.
Immigration: The Northeast Justice Center is offering consults to immigrant survivors of domestic violence, victims of other serious crimes, unaccompanied minors and others who have fled their home countries due to persecution.
If you are an immigrant victim of other serious crimes, are an unaccompanied minor or have fled your country of origin due to persecution, please call or text Justice For Our Neighbors at 617-794-7024 or send email to jfonlawlowclinic@gmail.com. The Justice Center will also be available to assist individuals who are detained and whose age or medical condition puts them at increased risk of harm by COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.