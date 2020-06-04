BOSTON - Boston is now logging COVID-19 recoveries at two to three times the rate at which new cases are being confirmed, Mayor Martin Walsh said Thursday.
Walsh said that, as of Wednesday, 7,257 city residents were considered fully recovered from COVID-19, up by 154 from the day before.
The city's cumulative caseload, including the recoveries, stands at 12,872. The last patients were discharged Tuesday from the COVID-19 field hospital set up at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Walsh said, and that facility is now a "suspended operation" in case of future need.
Walsh said precautions to limit the spread of the contagious disease -- like washing hands, cleaning surfaces, practicing social distancing and wearing masks -- remain as important as ever as the state proceeds with a gradual economic reopening plan.
"The virus has not gone away," he said.
Walsh described legislation the House passed Wednesday, which includes measures to support restaurants with meals tax payments, outdoor dining, to-go cocktail sales and delivery app service fees, as a "good restaurant relief bill" and said the city would continue to work with the state on "creative ways" to help small businesses recover from the economic hardships they've experienced during a period of prolonged closures and restrictions.
"A gradual economic reopening means a gradual economic recovery," he said. "We know that many people are still struggling and will continue to struggle for some time."
